Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $277.69 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.91.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

