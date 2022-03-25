SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 2,801,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,804 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

