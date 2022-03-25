salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.65, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

