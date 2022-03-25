Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Increased to €42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($31.32) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

