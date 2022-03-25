Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of SFRRF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.16. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.60.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

