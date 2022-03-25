Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Shares of SFRRF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.16. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.60.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
