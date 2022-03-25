Sarcophagus (SARCO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32,281.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $32,281.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001340 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.54 or 0.07036667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,920.23 or 1.00096602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043893 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.