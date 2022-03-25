Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 2,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 136,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 760,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

