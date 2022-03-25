SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $145.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

