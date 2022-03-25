Scala Market Cap Hits $949,483.60 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $949,483.60 and $10,970.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.47 or 0.06987972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,440.59 or 0.99872091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

