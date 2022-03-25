Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,856,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

