Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHN. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $6.92 on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 575,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

