Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.55. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 26,439 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 700.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $14,267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 262,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,805 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

