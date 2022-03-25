Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.55. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 26,439 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.
The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.30.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $14,267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 262,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,805 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.