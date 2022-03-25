Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.70. 2,059,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,874. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90.

