Science 37 Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Science 37 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Science 37’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Science 37 stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

