Science 37 Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Science 37 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Science 37’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Science 37 stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39.
About Science 37 (Get Rating)
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
