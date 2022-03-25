Science Applications International Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE SAIC opened at $90.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Science Applications International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.20.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

