Secure Asset Management LLC Has $330,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 32.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

