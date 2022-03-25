Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

