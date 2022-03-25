Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,823,000 after buying an additional 1,365,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $18,717,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after buying an additional 761,581 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,899,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,223,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 466,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM opened at $38.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.