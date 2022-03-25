Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

