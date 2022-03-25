Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $101.71 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

