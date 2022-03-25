Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 702,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.