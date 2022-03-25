Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

SMLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $145.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of SMLR opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLR. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,898,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

