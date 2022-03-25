Sempra Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,784 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,636% compared to the average volume of 506 call options.
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $158.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $160.30.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $788,094,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
