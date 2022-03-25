Sempra Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,784 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,636% compared to the average volume of 506 call options.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $158.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $160.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $788,094,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

