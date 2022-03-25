Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,396. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

