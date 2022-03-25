Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. 4,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 175,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASAI shares. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.
About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
