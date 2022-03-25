Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. 4,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 175,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASAI shares. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 49.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

