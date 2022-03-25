Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Senior stock opened at 1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Senior has a 12 month low of 1.64 and a 12 month high of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 1.71.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

