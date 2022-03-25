Sepio Capital LP Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,360 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 213,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,098,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,897,762. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

