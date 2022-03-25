Sepio Capital LP Has $1.45 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,064,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. The company has a market cap of $351.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

