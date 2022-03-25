Sepio Capital LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $154.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,825. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

