Sepio Capital LP Has $12.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 178,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average is $143.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

