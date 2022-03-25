Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $59,185,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
