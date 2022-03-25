Sepio Capital LP Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.22. 48,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $121.44 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average is $152.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

