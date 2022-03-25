Sepio Capital LP Sells 5,828 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.24 and a 200 day moving average of $362.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $436.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

