Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $136.17. 26,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,561. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

