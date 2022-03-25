ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $581.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.73, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

