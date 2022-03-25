Shawn Henry Sells 10,536 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $223.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $220,495,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
