Shawn Henry Sells 10,536 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $223.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $220,495,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.