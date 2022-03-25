Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,570 by Morgan Stanley

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,570 ($33.83) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.58) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.20) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($31.27) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.98) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).

Get Shell alerts:

SHEL opened at GBX 2,081 ($27.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,113.05 ($27.82). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,915.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.