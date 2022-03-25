Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,570 by Morgan Stanley

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,570 ($33.83) price target from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.98) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.60) price objective on Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,546.89 ($33.53).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,081 ($27.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,915.52. The company has a market cap of £158.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,113.05 ($27.82).

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.86), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,102,685.62).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

