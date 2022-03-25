Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $13.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

