Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHLX. Citigroup cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE SHLX opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

