Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,038 to GBX 2,551. The stock had previously closed at $53.07, but opened at $54.96. Shell shares last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 89,809 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.12) to GBX 2,570 ($33.83) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,066.20.

Get Shell alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.