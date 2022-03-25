ShipChain (SHIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $849,103.90

ShipChain (SHIP) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $849,103.90 and $8.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

