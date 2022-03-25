Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $22.26

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $21.13. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Capital World Investors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

