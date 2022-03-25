Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 5.18%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

