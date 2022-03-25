Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 237 ($3.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

PZC stock opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £825.72 million and a PE ratio of -160.50. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.50 ($3.68). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Kirsty Bashforth acquired 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,003.20 ($13,169.04). Also, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,461.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,469.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

