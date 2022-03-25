Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.42) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($45.02) to GBX 3,300 ($43.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($42.09).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,240 ($29.49) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.67) and a one year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,366.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,702.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 68.92.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($32.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,780.41).

Keywords Studios Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.