Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:HUW opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £108.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.38. Helios Underwriting has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.50 ($2.47).

In related news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £55,300 ($72,801.47).

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

