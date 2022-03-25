Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Expands By 3,460.7%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 3,460.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF remained flat at $$31.99 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Aareal Bank AG is engages in the provision of property financing and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting Services. The Structured Property Financing segment comprises all of the property financing and refinancing activities. The Consulting Services segment offers the housing and commercial property industries services and products for managing property portfolios, and processing payment flows.

