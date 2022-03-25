Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Expands By 3,460.7%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 3,460.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF remained flat at $$31.99 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
Aareal Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
