Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Drops By 83.3%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BTEAF remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. Bénéteau has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bénéteau from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

