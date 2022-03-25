Short Interest in FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Increases By 600.0%

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of FCIC stock remained flat at $$2.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.07. FCCC has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses on searching for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or a business transaction opportunity with an operating business. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
