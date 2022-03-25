Short Interest in FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Increases By 600.0%

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of FCIC stock remained flat at $$2.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.07. FCCC has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Get FCCC alerts:

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses on searching for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or a business transaction opportunity with an operating business. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.